Nandita Das In a Peach Sari Is The Red Carpet Indian Beauty We'd All Been Waiting For

News18.com

Updated: May 20, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
While the likes of Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone have created waves with their Cannes red carpet appearances, it's Nandita Das who brought down the curtains with her true desi self. Away from the usual glitz and glamour, Bollywood actor-director was shining on the red carpet in a traditional Indian drape.

The director, who was present at the esteemed film festival for the curtain raiser of her film Manto, opted for a peach zari sari from designer Anavila's creations.

"Nandita Das at the @cannes_filmfestival promoting her new movie Manto, looking every bit graceful in our linen jari peach sari! #nanditadas #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2017 #manto #cinema#saree," the designer wrote while sharing Nandita's photograph.

The talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of controversial author Manto in the biopic and actress Rasika Duggal plays his wife. This isn't the first time Nandita walked the red carpet at Cannes. She has been a jury member in the previous editions of the film festival.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 11:21 AM IST
