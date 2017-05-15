Cannes Film Festival 2017: Red Carpet Beauty In Figures

The Riviera resort of Cannes will be awash with glamour May 17 to 28 as the 70th edition of the famous French Film Festival rolls into town.

Behind the scenes, preparations are in full swing as various industries gear up to host international stars and crowds of visitors during the Festival fortnight. In the beauty sector, L'Oréal Paris and Dessange Paris -- both official Festival partners -- are among those getting ready for the event. Here are 10 figures that give some insight into the scale of the preparations underway.

- 300 cans of hairspray and 30,000 hairpins are required to keep the styles of movie stars and fashion icons firmly in place as they walk the red carpet, line up interviews, party at Cannes events and pose for the Festival's many photo calls.

- Makeup artists need some 600 nail polishes to make sure stars stepping out at Cannes are flawless from finger to toe -- and to make sure they've got the perfect color for everyone.

- More than 30 Dessange Paris hair stylists head to Cannes for a veritable styling marathon, ensuring male and female stars are perfectly groomed at the event.

- From luscious lashes and retro flicks to cats' eyes and smoky eyes, some 380 tubes of mascara are used each year to perfect the peepers of stars on the red carpet.

- 30 is the average number of minutes hair stylists spend creating classy chignons, glamorous updos and other sophisticated styles.

- Lips more than eyes often take center stage in red carpet looks. As a result, some 1,600 tubes of lipstick -- in red, nude, beige -- are required to prep the pouts of actresses, muses, directors and jury members.

- Dessange Paris notches up around 1,000 hair appointments during 10 days of the Cannes Film Festival.

- 17 make-up artists toil away during the festival to work their magic on actresses, brand ambassadors and models ahead of red carpet appearances.

- Pictures of stars styled by Dessange are given pride of place every day in salons in 50 different countries.

(Figures issued by Dessange Paris in 2017 and by L'Oréal Paris in 2015).