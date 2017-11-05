Cara Delevingne and Matt Smith Star in New Burberry Campaign

Burberry has enlisted actress-model Cara Delevingne and actor Matt Smith to front its new Winter 2017-18 collection. Trench coats in vibrant colors, dresses, hats, scarves and this season's new bags are available now in stores and online at www.burberry.com.The images of Burberry's new creations for winter are accompanied by a 30-second video, in which Matt Smith and Cara Delevingne move to the sound of the Pet Shop Boys track "Always On My Mind." The campaign is the work of renowned photographer Alasdair McLellan.Burberry's plan for this campaign was to pay tribute to British charm and style, which shines through the pieces of this adventurous new collection. The brand has come up with brightly colored, plasticized versions of its iconic trench coats, printed dresses, scarves and hats featuring bold patterns, a range of accessories and several handbags channeling the season's theme (the Patchwork, the Giant and the DK88).This is Matt Smith's first campaign for Burberry, while Cara Delevingne has worked with the brand since 2010. She took a step away from fashion in 2015 to work on movies, and now seems to be back and stronger than ever. She has recently featured in campaigns for Puma, Chanel, Rimmel London and Dior."I am so proud to share this new shoot I did with Alasdair McLellan and Matt Smith," Delevingne said in a press release. "Thank you to the creative genius and my dear friend Christopher Bailey for involving me in this and all the incredible projects over the years. It has been and always will be a joy to work with you and the Burberry family."This campaign comes just two days after Burberry's announcement that Christopher Bailey, its creative director for almost 17 years, is leaving the company in spring 2018.