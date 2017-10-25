Cara Delevingne to Front Campaign for New Dior Skincare Line

Dior is launching a new anti-aging skincare line for women in their 30s, and it has signed up supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne to front its campaign.The French fashion and beauty house announced the news on social media, publishing a photo of Delevingne, her pixie crop dyed a new coppery shade of brunette, on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The house of Dior is delighted to announce that @caradelevingne, revolutionary top model, committed woman and rising actress, is now the face of the skincare line "Capture". #diorforyouth."'Capture Youth' is aimed at thirtysomethings who want to preemptively target the early signs of aging, WWD reports. "The younger you start, the more chances you have to keep youthful features for a longer time," Edouard Mauvais-Jarvis, environmental director and scientific communication director of Parfums Christian Dior, told the publication.The new line, which is slated to launch in January 2018, will feature an anti-oxidant day cream and five serums that will allow for a customizable, more personal approach to skincare, by targeting factors such as lifting, soothing, mattifying, plumping and boosting glow.Delevingne has cut back on her modeling commitments over the past year or so to focus on her budding acting career. However, despite starring in Luc Besson's summer blockbuster "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," and penning her first novel, "Mirror, Mirror," which debuted this month, the British beauty still found time to pose for Chanel's ‘Gabrielle' handbag campaign and Magnum, amongst others. This is also not her first major beauty contract -- the fashion star was unveiled as a Rimmel brand ambassador back in April 2016.