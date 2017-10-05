Carrying Jewellery Well Depends On One's Personality, Says Karan Johar

Bollywood's multi-faceted talent Karan Johar, who has launched his first jewellery line, says carrying the accessory well depends on one's personality.His polki jewellery line is available online on Tyaani.com, and is priced upwards of Rs 10,000. He has tried to fit the designs in a way that they go with modern Indian and Indo-western outfits, as he feels it is a wrong perception that "jewellery is for special occasions"."I think jewellery adds to your personality and it all depends on how you are carrying it. On a regular day, when you wear a small set of jewellery, it could look heavy on you because you are carrying it in a wrong way. On the other hand, you can wear a heavy set on an occasion and still can look underdressed because of your personality."So, jewellery is really about personality and how you carry it. Wear with confidence and be unapologetic about it," Karan told IANS here.Considering how polki -- uncut diamonds -- are mostly in traditional designs usually worn at weddings or festive occasions as they go perfectly with a lehenga or other ethnic wear, was there any creative challenge to translate the language of tradition into modern designer jewellery?"Well, it was a really interesting process, I must say. You see, whenever we say polki, we think about traditional jewellery, but what we don't understand is there are many forms of polki that can perfectly go well even with a black dress or an office wear. So basically, we have given a modern twist to the traditional polki design at Tyaani.com," Karan explained."We attempted to change the outlook of polki. We kept the traditional essence of polki, but designed for the women of today," he added.