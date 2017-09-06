Caviar: The Unlikely Inspiration Behind A New Makeup Trend

Caviar is something of a staple ingredient in the most luxurious skincare products, but the delicacy has recently inspired a new makeup trend, too.As reported by PopSugar, the latest surprising lip trend on Instagram involves using 3D pearls or beads to create a pout that looks like it is covered in tiny fish eggs.The high-impact look might be painstaking to create, but it is surprisingly versatile in terms of results. LA makeup artist Vlada Haggerty recently brought caviar lips to the masses at a Smashbox Russia event in Moscow, using ‘genuine black diamonds and black onyx beads' over black lipstick for a dramatic and theatrical finish.But others, such as Lisbon-based makeup artist Sara Fonseca, have used varying shades of red beads for a high-octane twist on the classic Hollywood lip, while creatives Leticia Solórzano and Juliana Rakoza have opted for maritime green and blue shades and girlish purple hues respectively. The trend has even be adapted by some beauty fans to channel the current ‘rainbow' makeup craze, by using different colored beads.Caviar first shot to fame as a beauty ingredient in 1987, when luxury skincare brand La Prairie launched ‘Skin Dermo Beads', its first product to contain the protein-rich ingredient. The brand has consistently used caviar in its concoctions ever since, releasing ‘Absolute Filler', the latest product in its ‘Skin Caviar' line, this month. Balenciaga Paris, Pevonia, and Dr. Jart+ have also incorporated the ingredient into various skincare products spanning eye serums, BB creams and exfoliating scrubs.