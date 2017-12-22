Celebrity Skincare Secrets For Winter Brides

Weddings preparations start months in adance and amidst all the running around markets, the bride forgets to take care of herself. However this winter, make sure you are following some simple rules to shine even on a hectic day.Renowned celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni and Celebrity Dermatologist Rashmi Shetty come to the rescue of all brides-to-be with essential beauty and skincare secrets for the best bridal look this wedding season.* Don't forget to moisturize: Winter weather is not fun for skin. Cold weather and low humidity levels result in dry air, which then steals moisture leaving the skin dry and lifeless. If you're more prone to dry skin, using a good moisturizer suitable for your skin type is essential. Additionally, homemade hydrating masks can also provide moisture in the winter months.Adding natural moisturising ingredients like honey, avocado, yogurt, olive and jojoba oils, almond oil, bananas, and aloe to the mask will help you experience smooth and soft skin instantly. Also, make sure you remove all your make-up before going to bed and apply a hydrating cream as it helps the skin breathe and gives it some much-needed nourishment and rejuvenation.* Exfoliation is crucial: During winters, our skin tends to dry faster requiring regular exfoliation, hence it's recommended that one uses an "at-home" method for this, such as a Venus Breeze. Enriched with body butters and glycerin. It not only removes your body hair, but also exfoliates your skin. The process is quick, easy and painless.* We suggest using technology advanced razors like Gillette Venus Breeze, a 2-in-1 razor equipped with in-build moisturizing gel bars and body butters. It is especially designed to follow contours of a female body to give a close shave that provide one-stroke smoothness while retaining your skin moisture in winter.* Stay hydrated and eat healthy: Every bride wants to look her best on her wedding day to get snapped in those picture-perfect moments. To get that healthy, dewy glow, drinking plenty of water is essential as it not only hydrates your body but also flushes away unwanted toxins.Besides plenty of water, eating healthy food is also crucial. In addition to this, ensure you layer your skin with proper hydrating products like a mist, serum and moisturiser before applying makeup. Start with a hydrating mist to moisten the skin and allow your make-up products to penetrate.* For a perfect smile: With winters, your lips tend to become dry and chapped. To get rid of dry skin, lightly exfoliate by rubbing your fingers on wet lips in circular motions. After you exfoliate, use a lip balm or a healing cream as this will not only make your lips smooth, but also get the blood flowing and make your lips look a little fuller.* Getting enough sleep: Sleeping is one of the best rewards you can give your skin. During your sleep cycle, your body repairs each of its systems, including your skin. Deep breathing and meditation is also a very important part of skin cleansing as watching your breath flow in and out helps you become aware of your skin and thus rejuvenates it.