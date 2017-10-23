Chanel's New Makeup Collection Oozes Red-Hot Glamour

The French luxury label presents "Numéros Rouges," the new Collection Libre from Lucia Pica, Chanel's global creative make-up and color designer. A makeup classic -- the red lipstick -- takes center stage in the new collection, which is available from Chanel beauty boutiques and online at www.chanel.com. It rolls out next month.Whether it's ready-to-wear, couture, fragrance, jewelry or makeup, Chanel's collection themes are never chosen at random. With this new makeup line, Lucia Pica nods to the classic roots of the French brand, returning the red lipstick to its iconic, timeless status with four hues offering a signature shade for everyone's daily go-to.Four shades of redThe red lipstick is the centerpiece of this new makeup collection. It features four shades, numbered 1, 2, 3 and 4, comprising two Rouge Allure and two Rouge Allure Velvet lipsticks, so everyone can find their perfect red. Although the contrast between shades may not seem striking, each red has a different undertone that sets it apart. The collection also features two vibrant shades of Rouge Coco Gloss: a bright coral (True) and a deep red (Romance).Mesmerizing eyesThe "Numéros Rouges" collection features the "Création Exclusive Trait de Caractère" eyeshadow palette with five soft-texture shadows ranging from ivory to platinum to emerald green to eggplant. The "Ombre Première Crème Silver Screen" longwear cream eyeshadow brings a shimmering touch to eyes. It can be worn alone or under an eyeshadow.Eyes are finished with "Stylo Yeux Waterproof Legendary Green," a dark green eyeliner, and the "Le Volume de Chanel Character" mascara in a burgundy shade.For a fresh, healthy glow, Chanel's "Joues Contrastes So Close" is a vibrant orange blush, and nail polish brings the final touch to the look with "Le Vernis" in contrasting shades: "Celebrity," an intense black, "Fiction," an emerald green and "Scenario," a bright coral.The "Numéros Rouges" collection is priced from €25 (Le Vernis ou Le Stylo Waterproof) to €58 (La Création Exclusive).