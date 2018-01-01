Chris Zylka Gave Me A New Reason To Breathe, Says Paris Hilton

Socialite and former reality star Paris Hilton professed her love for actor-model Chris Zylka, saying she has got a "whole new reason to breathe".On Saturday, Hilton shared her sentiments for Zylka on social media.She posted an image of them together and captioned: "One day, someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else... Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly and give me a whole new reason to breathe."Hilton and Zylka met each other seven years ago during an Oscar party.However, the couple confirmed their relationship in February this year.Hilton has previously been linked to businessman Thomas Gross, baseball player Doug Reinhardt, Greek billionaire heir Stavros Niarchos and musician Nick Carter.