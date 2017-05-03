Christian Louboutin's Beauty Line Is Inspired By Kathakali

Fashion designer Christian Louboutin says a part of his beauty line is inspired by Indian classical dance form Kathakali because he loves everything about Indian culture.

The 54-year-old, who joined forces with brand Batallure Beauty LLC in 2012 to launch his cosmetics collection, which he has since expanded to include a lipstick, nail polish as well as an eye make-up range, says that Kathakali has influenced him to a great extent.

"I love all aspects of Indian culture. In fact, my new eye make-up collection was inspired by the Indian dance, Kathakali," Louboutin told ES magazine.

Known for designing footwear with the signature red sole, Louboutin is currently working on a new project in Mumbai, India, with Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whom he calls a "great friend".