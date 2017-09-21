Christian Siriano Designs Body-Positive Fashion for Barbie

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has created a red carpet collection with a difference -- for Barbie.The creative has partnered with toy company Mattel to design five evening gowns designed to fit the different body types found in the Barbie Fashionistas line, inspired by looks he has dreamed up for celebrities, and his own Resort 2018 collection. Amidst the lineup is a modern crop top and skirt set inspired by actress Sarah Hyland, a lemon trouser dress creation inspired by musician Solange, and a classic scarlet dress with a thigh-high split inspired by actress Leslie Jones."Barbie has always been a huge inspiration to me and I'm honored to be teaming up with this iconic brand," said Siriano in a statement. "It's especially exciting to be designing an array of inclusive and diverse doll looks that can allow girls to see themselves better represented when they play. It was incredible to recreate iconic red carpet moments and dress my latest muse, Barbie, in a new look from my Resort 2018 collection."Barbie has undergone something of a brand transformation over the past few years, to include dolls with a variety of skin tones, body types, hair styles and fashions into its lineup, including the launch of the Barbie Fashionistas series. Siriano, for his part, has long been an advocate for body positivity on the catwalk, using models of all shapes and sizes in his fashion shows.It has been a busy few weeks for Siriano, who showcased his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, and collaborated with E.L.F. Cosmetics on a series of makeup bundles inspired by the show.