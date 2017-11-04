Christian Siriano Launches Press-On Manicure Collection

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has created the perfect manicure set for the holiday season.The creative has teamed up with manicure brand ImPress on a limited edition, press-on nail collection that comprises seven different designs, all inspired by Siriano's garments."Fashion should be fun and I want every girl to feel confident about her style, no matter her shape, size or ethnicity and she can do just that with this collection," the designer said in a statement.The gel manicure collection includes a 'Stained Glass' mirrored design, as well as a black and white 'Marbled' set and a super shiny 'Red Carpet Moment' pack. Additional designs include the chrome 'Glitz and Glam' set, a nude, minimalist 'Chevron Chic' set, and a feminine 'Lacey Rose' option. The designer has also tapped into the current high fashion trend for motivational and empowering slogans with 'People Are People', a matte black nail kit with a statement nail baring the saying in bold, white lettering. Each manicure set uses SuperHold Technology for a glue-free application, comes with 30 nails, and is priced at $7.99.Siriano, who juggles running his own namesake label with his role as a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, has been making a habit of quirky collaborations of late. The US designer joined forces with E.L.F. Cosmetics this September on a series of beauty bundles that marked his New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 collection, before teaming up with toy company Mattel a few weeks later on a range of high fashion gowns for Barbie.