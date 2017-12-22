Coach Reveals Spring 2018 Campaign Featuring Rising Runway Stars

Luxury label Coach has revealed the campaign for its spring 2018 collection, combining its signature style with the work of American artist Keith Haring. The freshly unveiled images feature several rising runway stars, including French model Léa Julian.A little over three months since the New York show, Coach has revealed the campaign for its spring 2018 collection. Back in September, the brand staged a show paying homage to Keith Haring in a typical New York decor, placing the American artist's illustrations at the heart of its latest line of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories.Coach has signed up several hot new talents to front the collection, including French model and rising runway star Léa Julian, plus Gisele Fox, Hannah Motler, Lorna Foran and Nisaa Pouncey.The campaign is shot by photographer Steven Meisel and art directed by Fabien Baron. Makeup is by Pat McGrath and hair is by Guido Palau."The further extension into ready-to-wear this season has been very much inspired by our Coach girl gang -- the way that they wear, party and live in our clothes. I love that sort of undone, unprecious glamour and sensuality -- it feels very true to the house," says Coach creative director Stuart Vevers.The spring 2018 Coach collection features sheer T-shirts with antique crystals, studded satin bomber jackets, silk and lace dresses, shearling coats, and glitter cowboy boots.With 47 fashion shows for the spring/summer 2018 season, Léa Julian is one of three models who walked the most runways this season. She starred in shows for the likes of Chanel, Givenchy, Valentino, Fendi, Versace and Marc Jacobs.Watch the video: https://youtu.be/n7677qVy4nM.