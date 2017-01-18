Colorful Patterns Dominate The Final Milan Men's Fashion Week Shows
Milan's Autumn / Winter 2017 menswear fashion shows wrapped up on Tuesday, ending on a strong note with shows from Etro, Fendi, and Giorgio Armani.
Fendi defied the winter blues, with a wildly optimistic collection that featured pieces adorned with multicolored stripes and inspirational slogans such as 'Try', 'Hope' and 'Love'. The joyful theme was carried over to the accessories, which were often equally vivid, and furry to boot.
Image: Etro©GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP
Etro was another label embracing its playful side, mixing up patterns and textures with irreverent sporty overtones. Jackets were covered in floral, paisley and tie-dye motifs, while the extreme quilting and patchwork tweeds gave the collection a bohemian vibe.
Image: Etro©GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP
MSGM also went down the athleisure route, offering up tracksuits that tread the border between loungewear and streetwear with dressier coats and accessories. Monochrome outfits in autumnal hues made a bold sartorial statement.
Image: Etro©GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP
It was left to Giorgio Armani to provide a vision of classic winter coziness, and the Italian designer didn't disappoint. His AW17 collection focused on layering, oversized silhouettes and chunky outerwear in furry fabrics for an aesthetic that was snug but smart.
