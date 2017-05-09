Complete Lipstick Guide For Dusky Beauties

Women with a dusky skin tone may often be in a fix over the shade of lip colour to choose. Floral ones or earthy tones can be interesting choices, suggest experts.

Aashmeen Munjaal, celebrity make-up artist and Nelofar Currimbhoy, President of Shahnaz group of companies, have shared some tips:

* Identify the undertone of your skin, it can be yellow, blue, grey or pink.

* When you are applying the base, make sure it is natural. Don't overdo it on face area and apply little bit base on your lips, but if you feel heavy on your lip area, then you can dab with the help of a tissue paper or a sponge. This will absorb extra base from your lip area and only the required base will remain on your lips.

* Dusky and dark complexioned women have some interesting colour options like silver, gold, bronze, copper, chocolate and dark nudes. The same shade can be chosen in moisture matte collection because it gives moisture to your lips and at the same time, it will give a matte look which is in trend nowadays.

Steel grey and metallic shades also look good on darker skin tone but make sure it's going with your attire.

* Floral lip shades like cherry, pink, orange, light red, dark peach, wine and mauve can be a good choice for darker skin tone women.

* Earthy shades can be trusted blindly because these shades are the safest for dusky skin. Earthy tones include lip shades like brown, brick, cocoa and burgundy.

If you are wearing any fluorescent coloured outfit and want to wear lip shade of your choice then first you need to apply that shade on your lips with the help of a brush like an underbase. Above of that if you want to apply a lip colour then you can go for shades like tangy orange, fushcia pink, neon red.

* The colour of the lipstick also depends on the time of the day and the weather.

Summer lips need to be soft. What works well for the day on dusky skin is long lasting lip gloss in pale shades of brown, champagne and soft orange. Orange has made a comeback after years and is all the rage these days.

Using a tinted lip gloss as a substitute to lipstick in the day makes the face look fresh and appealing , specially so in summers.

* Avoid shades of magenta and pink since they tend to come out too stark and artificial.

* For the evening go for a rich maroon. Pat a coat of dry powder on your lips and reapply the lipstick. This will ensure that your lipstick stays on.

* What looks exotic on dusky skins is a light splatter of lip glitter. Remember to reach out for the lip line pencil to give the perfect touch.

* Hues of brown also look good on the dusky skin tone like metallic copper. It looks just ethereal for the evenings. For the flame look, carry the colour theme to the clothes and eye shadow.