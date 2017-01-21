Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 has just begun and it has already taken the social media by storm. This season, designer Monisha Jaising opened the event with her stellar couture collection and designer Anita Dongre will bring down the curtain with her 'Liquid Gold'-inspired theme lineup.

While Sonakshi turned the perfect showstopper for Monisha Jaising, Kareena Kapoor Khan will turn the perfect muse for Anita Dongre in the finale show. Ever since the news of Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy was confirmed, the nation went gaga over it. Never was the maternity style so scrutinized and discussed as much as it was being done during her days. None of that stopped the actress in adding her own stylish spins to her ensembles. She didn't shy away from flaunting her baby bump - not on the ramp, nor otherwise. There was a time when celebs would go underground during pregnancy days only to emerge post the baby-weight has been shed but Kareena turned the game upside down.

She walked the ramp for Sabyasachi during Lakme Fashion Week last year and the actress is back at it again! Kareena was blessed with a baby boy Taimur on December 20, 2016 and just a month after, the actress is set to sashay down the runyway for Anita Dongre.

“It’s always a pleasure representing Lakmé at the most spectacular Grand Finale. And, this year as well, I am glad to go back to Lakmé Fashion Week and walk for Anita. I am looking forward to see how she is going to transform the ‘Liquid Gold’ theme on the runway”, says Kareena, the face of Lakmé Absolute.

Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé adds, “Kareena has been an absolute role model through her pregnancy and shortly after the arrival of her baby boy, she now returns to her favourite role as showstopper for the Lakmé Grand Finale in February. LFW would’ve missed our golden girl. And Kareena wears the brand ambassador crown for Anita Dongre’s label AND as well as Lakmé, so her return to this season’s finale runway will be a doubly magical occasion. Lakmé Fashion Week applauds her spirited return as the high priestess of glamour”