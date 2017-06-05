Cuts And Styles Of Blouses To Help You Stand Out This Year

Summer is the best time to experiment with different cuts and styles of blouses. Crop tops with saris and skirts, asymmetric hemlines can make your simple attire look trendy, suggest experts.

Tina Narang, Design Director at Intrika, Designer Latha Puttanna, Designer Divya Arora at Roop Vatika, have shared tips, tricks and trends that could be followed to make a simple Indian attire look trendier:

*Keeping up with the new fashion trend, along with saris, we can also pair blouses with high waist pants, skirts teamed with a jacket, dhoti or with your pinafore dresses and dungarees.

For day time select from a range of asymmetric shoulder blouses, puff sleeve, balloon sleeve, bell sleeve which are in trend this season.

For weddings and festivities opt for bold looks like off shoulder necklines, choker blouses, cape attached with neckline of the blouse to nail the perfect look.

Evening looks can be paired with ruffled sleeves and ruffles on the neckline or cape attached to an asymmetric neckline in the sleeveless blouse to grab attention.

* Considering the unrelenting heat, your blouse must give you the space to breathe. Wear natural fabrics like cotton, especially in pastel shades. Opting for sleeveless will be even better, as it gives you the dual benefit of looking trendy as well as helping you feel cool and comfortable.

* If you want to up your style quotient, use creative and funky styles like off- and cold-shoulder. These styles also give you the best of both worlds in fashion and comfort, without much effort.

* Another way to beat the heat is wearing blouses made of stretchable fabrics. This not only gives you a great fit, but also makes for comfortable wear.

* Customised blouses embellished with coloured sequins and embroidery as per the customer's choice are much in demand.

*Short sleeves, a traditional neck line will be easy and hassle-free to carry. A multi-coloured blouse design in this fashion will work as a default blouse for any sari type.