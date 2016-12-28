Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra might have gained recognition for their recent portrayals of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari in Dangal but by the looks of their social media accounts, they're just like any of us.

Had it not been for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, no one would have known the bubbly and charismatic nature of the two. They cracked jokes, teased each other and definitely left the viewers in splits with their prompt responses.

Their social media posts, however, will make you believe that they're just adorable girls next door. They radiate exuberant energy on one hand and still hog the limelight with their girly nervousness.

They snapchat embarrassing moments and don't shy away from sharing them. They dance on goofy numbers and make it look trendy with their dance moves and flirtatious expressions. They dress up for weddings, strike a pose and share the glimpses.

They not only share a good rapport on-screen but also share a great camaraderie off-screen too.