Dangal Sisters Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra Have Some Important Style Lessons For us All
Image: Yogen Shah
Ever since Dangal was released, people have been going crazy over the two Phogat daughters - Geeta and Babita. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra pull off some serious action sequences onscreen and they bend the fashion rules offscreen. From sporting the most casual pair of denims to pulling off plunging necklines - they're doing it all and they're doing it well.
Here's a quick lowdown on some of their best looks during the film's promotions.
Street style comes first - always.
Image: Instagram/ Fatima Sana Shaikh
Because black never goes out of fashion.
Whether you team a white shirt with colourful flared skirt or a pair of blue ripped denims, it hardly ever goes wrong.
When you wear formals, never shy away from experimenting with lighter shades.
Bored in life? Try some bohemian cuts!
Long jacket or a simple lacy dress - it's all about the attitude you carry it with.
And some flirtatious dressing does no harm!
There's nothing prettier than chic Indian ensembles.
With just their debut, they've made a special place for themselves in the minds of movie lovers and fashionistas.
