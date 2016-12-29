Dangal Sisters Zaira Wasim, Suhani Malhotra's Dubsmash Is Too Cool To Miss
Image: Youtube/ A Screenshot from Dangal trailer.
It's not just Fatima Sana Sheikh and Saniya Malhotra who're enjoying the success of Dangal. The younger versions of Aamir Khan's daughters, Geeta and Babita, are too having a great time. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, who played younger Babita and Geeta, are definitely on a roll.
The two of them, just like their senior onscreen versions, had to undergo some rigorous training sessions for Dangal. And now that it has all paid well, they're having the time of their life.
Zaira Wasim keeps posting some fun videos of the two, reflecting the other side of Dangal girls. In some they dance, in some they imitate Bollywood's favourite celebrities and in some they enact their favourite movie scenes - but whatever they do, they ace it.
