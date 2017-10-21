Daring Designer Launches a Line Of Thong Jeans

Would you wear jeans which show your derriere? Japanese brand Thibaut has launched such unique denims.The launch is part of the brand's spring/summer 2018 collection, showcased at the Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo, reports dailystar.co.ik.This week a pair of “thong jeans” was debuted at the Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo, with all material cut away apart from the bare seams.Brand Thibaut unveiled the revealing denim garment as part of their Spring/Summer 2018 collection, with the model’s rear clearly visible on the catwalk.In addition to the barely-there jeans, the model completed the look with a pair of old trainers and a beige bodysuit — classic.Models walked the runway donning pairs of jeans that literally had the material ripped away, creating a denim thong effect that reveals the wearer's legs and buttocks.Adding to the unusual look, the models also wore beige bodysuits to cover their modesty in the barely-there jeans.