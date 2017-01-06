Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar: 20 Artefacts You Can Purchase Under Rs 500

The 31st Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar has begun in all its glory. Not just Indian craftsmen, but this edition of the Bazaar also brings together the artists, calligraphers and painters from Iran to the capital.

“Iranian crafts are beautiful and they’ve an old heritage of creative activity with India which goes back to the era even before Mughals”, says Jaya Jaitly, the founder of Dastkari Haat Samiti.

She believes that such programmes, apart from strengthening the inter-country cultural ties, provide a learning environment for the artisans too. “This workshop with Indian and Iranian artists will have a whole lot of lessons for them. They’re learning each other’s techniques. They are trying it out, getting the feel of it so that they understand the creative processes”.

“They’ve also seen that some things are very similar to what they do back home – so it’s like a discovery” she adds.

Considering that demonetisation, the move taken by Modi-led government over 50 days ago, has hit a lot of artisans and weavers in the recent past, has it impacted this bazaar and its participants too? “They’ve no problem at all. We’ve got the Paytm people for them and we’ve installed 3 card setups instead of 1.”

“Everyone thinks artisans are miserable down and out but that happens because they’re stuck with exploiters – but when they work with us, there are no middle men. Each time they come to Dilli Haat, they feel energised and they feel good customers will come. So each time they come – they get something new and interesting”, she says while describing her connect with the artisans.

Mohammad, who is one among the Iranian craftsmen, is happy on his first visit to India. “This is my first time in India. There are wonderful people here. They’ve been really helpful and very kind”.

An elated Mohammad tells us, “I’ve been to many countries for organising such festivals and everywhere it’s usually okay but here in India, it’s something more – to tell you the truth – it’s more than what I expected. Much more”. While he’s satisfied with the kind of business his fellow Iranians are making, he points out that it’s “the project and the participation” which is “much more interesting”.

With a culmination of specialities from all across India, this 15-day bazaar has a lot of options in store for the shopaholics. Even if you’re on a shoe-string budget, you can still shop these products we’ve culled out for you in all less than 500.

