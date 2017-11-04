Ranveer Singh is Painting the Town Red in His Latest Photoshoot, See Pic

Actor Ranveer Singh is painting the town red with his latest suave avatar on the cover of one of the leading men's fashion magazine in the country, GQ India.Known for his unconventional and eccentric sartorial choices, the Bajirao Mastani star has had no qualms in sporting a nose ring or a skirt, both of which are considered to be part of women's fashion.With his gender-neutral fashion selections, Ranveer has not only sent a powerful message but has also redefined men's fashion completely.Going totally bold and daring for his latest photoshoot, Ranveer has raised the bar for others who would want to follow forth soon.“Ranveer has an organic ability to fearlessly and winningly wear fashion. Add to that a desire to push it, to explore his own limits and possibilities. These are all traits of an experimental creative force, that makes him the apt man to pull off a high-impact, all-red shoot,” said Vijendra Bharadwaj, GQ India’s Fashion Director when asked about the thought behind the ‘all-red’ avatar of the Padmavati actor on the cover page of the magazine.“Red is not a colour for the faint hearted. It's bold, daring and commands attention. After all, stop signs are red for a reason. The entire shoot is centred on flaming red menswear. Red is a colour closely associated with the performing arts and Ranveer is quite a performer, both on and off screen. The shoot plays up the impact of red in a theatrical, performing arts space, along with keeping style on point,” he added.Decoding Ranveer's look for us Vijendra said, “On the cover, Ranveer channels a striking monochromatic vibe. In overall red. The cover plays up a fervent new modernity, but still retains a vibe of elegance.”Speaking about the outfit he said, “A sharply cut red suit by Paul Smith, a crew neck jumper by Alexander McQueen and high top trainers by Adidas constitute the look. A red Victorinox timepiece lends the accent. Ranveer carries it all off with ease, perched atop a plush sofa designed by Red Blue & Yellow.”Elaborating on how they attained the overall bold yet dapper look for Ranveer, Vijendra said, “Red is statement enough, and we kept the hair slick, and masculine, with a tiny braid detail in the parting.”Not just the cover image, the Befikre actor is slaying it on the inside images of the magazine too with his ever evolving fashion sense, comfortable and confident personality and sheer hotness.Decoding the look for the inside images, Vijendra said, “Besides the cover, The other looks in the shoot are Interesting too. One of my favourite looks is an Alexander Mcqueen look featuring a crimson topcoat and trousers. Ranveer perched on a set of stools and chairs, creature-like, looking like he's ready to leap up and fly, casting an eerie shadow on the red wall.”“Another one, is a Stella McCartney striped shirt accentuated with a Gucci tie cravat, and high waisted trousers with braces, by Ermanno Scervino. And yet another look features an interesting Stella McCartney checked Harrington jacket.”Taking about the fashion relevance that is significant through Ranveer’s daring look, Vijendra said that the colour red is one of the biggest global menswear directions for autumn winter 2017 (this season), which is one of the reasons why he envisioned a striking red cover feature for the season.He added that the cover shoot with Ranveer provided him the right chance to explore red as a smashing theme.