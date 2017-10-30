GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari Slay At The Marathi Filmfare Awards

Both Deepika and Aditi pulled off their outfits quiet elegantly and also managed to make a fashion statement of sorts.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:October 30, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari Slay At The Marathi Filmfare Awards
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Deepika Padukone/ Yogen Shah)
Awards night and celebrity appearances go hand-in-hand. The Jio Filmfare Awards, dedicated to the Marathi Film industry, which took place on October 27 at the Bombay Convention Centre, saw the likes of actress Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari among other stars in attendance at the event.

The two B-town beauties, who have been lauded time and again for their impressive, distinct fashion choices, looked splendid in the Indian attires that the actresses donned at the awards night.

Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati, slayed in a floral Sabyasachi saree. The custom six-yard wonder, which had pink and green embellishments, had a little bit of a drama to it with a long trail that accompanied the garment. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika looked ethereal in the stunning outfit which she teamed with custom Sabyasachi jewellery. The actress left her tresses open in a neat side parting and opted for kohl eyes and the perfect lipstick shade to accentuate her look. Take a look.

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads in a black jamdani weave from Mayyur Girotra's Ganga Winter Festive '17 collection. The actress teamed her outfit with stunning jewellery pieces which included a choker neck piece, a ring and statement earrings from Amrapali jewellers. Aditi had her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal makeup with a bindi to complete her look. Take a look.

Credit: @Sanam Ratansi

We think both Deepika and Aditi pulled off their outfits quiet elegantly and also managed to make a fashion statement of sorts. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
