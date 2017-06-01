Deepika Becomes Hottest Woman Of The Year, Features On Maxim India Cover

After wowing everyone with her elegant yet chic looks at the recently concluded Cannes International Film Festival, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone looks sizzling on the June/July special issue of Maxim India. The actress who has been voted as the hottest woman of the year, looked stunning in the hot photoshoot for the International Men's magazine.

The actress who has left millions in awe of her beauty and stunned everyone with her glamourous and modish style statement, oozed sexiness on the magazine's cover in an all white avatar.

Deepika looked sultry as she flaunted her sexy, shapely legs and well-toned body in a custom made Swapnil Shinde white high-waisted briefs and a crop jacket. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress opted for Christian Louboutin classic sleek black high heels whilst her tresses were pulled back to render a wet hair look. The dash of bold red on her lips, no accessories, bronzed eyes and highlighted cheekbones only accentuated her look and made her look even sexier!

On Wednesday evening, Maxim India shared a sneak peak from the magazine's photoshoot with a tweet which read, "Over a million votes later, here's a little sneak peek at our No. 1 on the #MaximHot100! Stick around for more #MaximIndia #DPForMaxim."

And on Thursday afternoon, the Twitter handle shared the magazine's cover which featured the actress in a sexy avatar and totally owning the cover page with her confidence and style. Take a look.

Over a million votes later, here's a little sneak peek at our No. 1 on the #MaximHot100! Stick around for more ;)#MaximIndia #DPForMaxim pic.twitter.com/Ut9EPpDvKM — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) May 31, 2017

Both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra featured on the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 women of world list which was topped by super model Hailey Baldwin. While Baldwin featured as the Hot 100 cover girl for the international edition of the magazine, Deepika reigned on the cover of the Indian edition.

Last year, actress Priyanka Chopra graced the cover of the International Men's magazine as the hottest woman of the year.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.