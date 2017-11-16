Deepika Continues To Turn Heads With Her Fashion Choices Amidst Padmavati Row
Padmavati star Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film at various platforms.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani)
Even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been embroiled in deep controversy -- facing threats and protests from Rajput organisations against its release and landing itself in a soup for allegedly hurting Rajput sentiments by distorting facts -- the upcoming film's leading lady Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film at various platforms.
And during each of the events that the Bajirao Mastani star has made an appearance at recently, she has made sure that her fashion choices are spot on and that she looked absolutely flawless.
Deepika's sartorial choices are on most occasions very pleasing to the eyes. Her outfits are almost always in sync with latest trends and yet she manages to retain a personal touch by doing things her way and not blindly following what's trending in fashion circles.
During her recent appearances at three different events where the actress was seen promoting Padmavati, Deepika managed to slay it with perfection each time.
Here are the three different looks that the Padmavati actress sported recently.
For her first appearance, Deepika donned a Rimple and Harpreet handcrafted ivory chanderi sharara from the designer duo's AW17 collection. She looked elegant in the outfit as the subtle colour looked extremely royal on her.
Nude makeup, statement earrings and a center-parted sleek hairdo completed the actress's look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Taking a break from the traditional outfits that she has been sporting so far for Padmavati promotions, Deepika was snapped embracing brighter colours and a non-traditional look for her next appearance.
Dressed in a Prabal Gurung ensemble -- a hibiscus silk cady asymmetric one-shoulder gathered knot tie blouse with extended sash and the dahlia laminated cotton relaxed workwear trouser with the hibiscus patent leather belt from the Spring 2018 collection --
Deepika looked like an absolute diva.
Metallic pumps and a center-parted ponytail is how the actress rounded off her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Deepika's final outfit for the day was stunning too.
Dressed in a coral silk off-shoulder gown which featured unique statement sleeves and a trail that added the much needed drama to the outfit, courtesy Bibhu Mohapatra, the actress looked uber stylish and beautiful at the same time.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
