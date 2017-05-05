DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Deepika Padukone is a Vision in this Alexander McQueen Outfit at Cannes Collection 2017 Launch
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to make her debut as a Loreal brand ambassador at the 70th Festival De Cannes red carpet. The actress will join the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor and their international counterparts Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria when she walks the red carpet as the beauty ambassador.
The actress launched the L’Oreal Paris India - The Cannes Collection 2017 this Friday at an event held in Mumbai. Deepika's stylist Shaleena took to Instagram and shared the glimpses of the actress' exquisite look for the event.
Deepika, as always, managed to look drop-dead gorgeous in an Alexander McQueen outfit with intricate detailing. She amped up the look of her puff-sleeved outfit with a pair of Tomford earrings and Chloe rings. Anil, the make-up expert and Namrata, the hairstylist completed Deepika's look as she launched the new collection.
It's a special year for the brand as it completes 20 years of partnership with the prestigious Film Festival as its official makeup brand and for this edition of the festival, the ambassadors will also be seen joining the festivities on French Reiviera.
"We're happy to announce that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor will be representing L'Oréal Paris and India at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This year is very special to us as L'Oréal Paris celebrates two decades of being the official makeup partner for Cannes," read the official statement.
Deepika, who also features in the brand's latest campaign, is an absolute stunner! She chose a sunny yellow Swapnil Shinde dress for the photo shoot and made for a beguilling sight.
