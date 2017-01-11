Deepika Padukone has kick-started the promotions of her Hollywood debut 'XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage Promotions' in full form. She started the rounds on her birthday and has already travelled to Mexico and London for interviews and promotions. Her co-star Vin Diesel is in awe of her and here's a video of him wishing Deepika in his very own style.

Meanwhile, Deepika's fashion game has also created quite a stir. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani has been sharing some of Deepika's best looks on her Instagram account and quite evidently, the actress is serving up pure glamour these days!

For a premiere of the film in Mexico city, Deepika chose a Johanna Ortiz attire and nailed the androgynous look!

She opted for a blue Christopher Kane dress for another promotional event in London.

She'll take your blues away @deepikapadukone styled by @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @christopherkane shoes @tamaramellon hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair in london today . A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Deepika stole the show when she turned up in a Stella McCartney red gown for the film's premiere.