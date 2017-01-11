Deepika Padukone Is Killing It With Her Fashion Game During XXX: The Return of Xander Cage Promotions
Deepika Padukone has kick-started the promotions of her Hollywood debut 'XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage Promotions' in full form. She started the rounds on her birthday and has already travelled to Mexico and London for interviews and promotions. Her co-star Vin Diesel is in awe of her and here's a video of him wishing Deepika in his very own style.
Vinsanity at the Mexico Premiere! Vin + cast sing @DeepikaPadukone Happy Birthday! #xXxWorldPremiere #xXxTheMovie pic.twitter.com/zKBphmSKXc
— xXx Return of Xander (@xxxMovie) January 6, 2017
Meanwhile, Deepika's fashion game has also created quite a stir. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani has been sharing some of Deepika's best looks on her Instagram account and quite evidently, the actress is serving up pure glamour these days!
For a premiere of the film in Mexico city, Deepika chose a Johanna Ortiz attire and nailed the androgynous look!
She opted for a blue Christopher Kane dress for another promotional event in London.
Deepika stole the show when she turned up in a Stella McCartney red gown for the film's premiere.
Recommended For You
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- Fat To FitFrom Fat to Fit: Lose Weight Like Bhumi Pednekar
- jammy turns 44Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sehwag Leads the Way in Wishing 'The Wall'
- #ObamaFarewellBarack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President
- Ranji Trophy LiveRanji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 2