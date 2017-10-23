Deepika Padukone Kickstarts Padmavati Promotions In Style, See Pic
Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati will hit the silver screen on December 1, 2017.
Deepika Padukone in a still from the Bollywood film Padmavati.
Actress Deepika Padukone, who mesmerised onlookers with her flawless beauty in the first look poster and the trailer of her upcoming film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has us going gaga about her stunning looks and simplicity once again, as she kickstarted promotions for the period drama.
Stepping out in a Raw Mango floral printed saree, Deepika let her outfit do all the talking by keeping the entire look minimalistic. Nude makeup, statement earrings, tresses left open with center parting, a peach blouse with net sleeves and juttis rounded off the actress's look for the first day of Padmavati promotions.
The actress maintained the regal look which she sports in the film by opting to don the traditional Indian drape and keeping it simple yet classy for the film's promotion. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika looked every bit a royal diva in the beautifully crafted six-yard wonder.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
We would want to see Deepika flaunt more awesome attires in the coming days during Padmavati's promotions.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati will hit the silver screen on December 1, 2017.
