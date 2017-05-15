Deepika Padukone Looks Chic As She Leaves For Cannes Film Festival 2017

Just like everyone else who are gearing up for the prestigious 70th Cannes International Film Festival 2017, actress Deepika Padukone is also preparing for her big debut at the event. All ready to stun the audiences with her style and confidence, Padukone left from Mumbai looking chic and wearing a wonderful smile on her face.

It was while Padukone was leaving the country for Cannes that the paparazzi snapped her at the airport. The gorgeous B-town beauty was all smiles for the cameras, looking super fashionable.

Padukone sported a black and brown Alberta Ferretti outfit and teamed it with Maje Officiel leather jacket and Louboutin boots. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani, the woman behind most of Padukone's looks including red carpet attires, took to Instagram to post a picture of the actress. She also mentioned that the star was leaving for the upcoming Cannes 2017.

The Bajirao Mastani actress will be joining the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor at the festival and will walk the red carpet representing a cosmetic brand.

As per reports, the Hollywood-return star will be walking the red carpet on May 17 and 18.

(All images: Yogen Shah)