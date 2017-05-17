Deepika Padukone Looks Ethereal In A Marchesa Gown At Cannes 2017

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone made a stylish entry in a dark purple Marchesa Fall 2017 gown at what is undoubtedly one of the world's most glamourous and talked about red carpet events.

Deepika who sported the bold dark purple Marchesa ensemble walked down the Cannes red carpet as the global brand ambassador of one of the largest cosmetics brands - L'Oreal Paris.

Needless to say, the sexy siren looked every bit the diva she is. Her bold and beautiful look stunned one and all. In fact, even alluring would be an understatement. Deepika's killer looks and confidence is not only praiseworthy but it adds to her entire look.

Deepika wowed everyone, including the onlookers and fashion police, with her oomph and dazzling outfit.

The 31-year-old Xander's Cage actress teamed her stunning outfit with Jimmy Choo heels and bag and De Grisogono jewels. Her on point makeup and hair open in soft waves with center parting only accentuated her look.

The actress looked breathtakingly ravishing and ethereal in the impressive outfit.

Take a look.

Deepika's catchy fashion choices have always been the talking point in fashion circles and on most occasion the B-town beauty has impressed the fashion connoisseurs with her sartorial choices. In fact, her recent Met Gala 2017 outfit too created waves in the fashion circles.

And although the stunning actress might have had a few misses here and there, Deepika's sense of style has greatly evolved over the years. From elegant, quirky to bold and beautiful, Deepika is one who never shies away from experimenting with her looks. Probably, this is one reason why we see the actress pushing limits each time she steps out to make a public appearance.

Earlier in the day, Deepika donned a Galvan London satin lilac pink evening dress and opted for matching Christian Louboutin heels, accessories by Messika and had her hair tied in a messy top knot to complete the look. Her makeup which included smokey eyes and nude lips, was spot on. The actress had stepped out for media interaction during the day.

Deepika's first look for the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2017 was a red Johanna Ortiz maxi dress in which the actress looked classy and beautiful. Take a look.