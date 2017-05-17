Deepika Padukone Looks Like A Diva In Her Second Appearance At Cannes 2017

It is one of those days when everything just seems perfect. And while actress Deepika Padukone is having a gala time at the French resort town of Cannes, we can't stop gushing over her perfect choice of outfits for the day.

Deepika, who has walked at several illustrious red carpet events, donned a Galvan London dress which she teamed with Christian Louboutin pumps for her interaction with the media. The B-town diva opted for accessories by Messika and a messy top knot to finish off her look. Her smoky eyes done with L'Oreal's smoky brown Fusion and nude lips were just perfect for the look.

The 31-year-old who pulled off the dress with as much elegance as she carries a traditional attire. The diva whose style has inspired many, looked effortlessly drop-dead-gorgeous in this stunning avatar. Take a look.

taking it all in... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Deepika in Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/8YLjOOA166 — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

Quick change 🌴 @galvanlondon dress, @louboutinworld heels and @messikajewelry #cannes2017 #lorealcannes A post shared by TeamSaltzman (@teamsaltzman) on May 17, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Deepika is leaving no stone unturned in wowing the audience with her super stylish avatars and we love the way she is experimenting with her makeup, especially with her beautiful eyes. The actress who opted for smoky eyes for this look, had applied strokes of turquoise on the eyes for her first look which added a glamourous feel to her look.

Earlier in the day, the B-town beauty sported a Johanna Ortiz red maxi dress paired with Charlotte Olympia shoes for her outing at the L'Oreal beach studio. The vibrant red number looked great on Deepika while the actress pulled off the look with panache.

(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)