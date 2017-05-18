Cannes Day 2: Deepika Looks Like Sunshine In A Bright Yellow Dress

As if three stunning appearances in one day wasn't enough, actress Deepika Padukone showed up shining as bright as the sun in a beautiful outfit on Day 2 of Cannes 2017.

After turning up the heat in a dazzling jewel toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte on the red carpet on Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival, the Xander's Cage star woke up to a lovely, sunny morning in the French resort town of Cannes, dressed in a beautiful yellow dress.

The actress looked like sunshine in the chic, figure-hugging, pencil-fit dress which featured bell sleeves and a high neck. Deepika pulled her hair back in a high ponytail and opted for statement earring to complete the look. Her makeup includes L'Oréal Paris Tint Caresse Lip Cushion in Tulip Blossom, Volume Million Lashes Mascara, La Palette Gold EyeShadow and Brow Artist Genius Kit.

Deepika's bright yellow dress is certainly a delight for sore eyes.

After taking a look at Deepika's outfit for the day, we can say that the actress certainly kickstarted Day 2 of the illustrious film festival on a stylish note.

The 31-year-old star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking at the stunning town on the French Riviera from the balcony of her hotel room. She captioned the image, "Hello Morning...#Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair (sic)."

Hello Morning...😊 #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 18, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

The beautiful smile on Deepika's face added a dash of edgy glamour to her look.

(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)

(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)

Before she got dressed up for the day, the actress was seen eating a croissant for breakfast and painting her nails.

(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)

On Wednesday, Deepika, who is the latest entrant to L’Oréal Paris family, walked at the opening ceremony of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Arnaud Desplechin’s Les Fantômes d’Ismaël.