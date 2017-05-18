Cannes Day 2: Deepika Looks Lovely In Pink For Her Second Appearance

Looks like there is no stopping actress Deepika Padukone. The ravishing star is winning hearts at the Cannes International Film Festival 2017 one outfit at a time. And this time the gorgeous diva sported a smart and casual pink dress for her outing to the L'Oreal beauty studio and to soak in the warm sun on the mesmerising Cannes beach.

The Bollywood beauty was seen hanging out at the beach with actress Elle Fanning, who is also one of the global brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris. While Deepika looked lovely in pink, Fanning looked pretty in a powder blue, high-neck dress.

Deepika's colourful heels and decision to go without accessories, excluding her earrings, gave her look the perfect touch. Her makeup which included Tint caresse Peach Blossom, La Palette Gold, True match Lumi Rose Powder and Superstar mascara was spot on.

Deepika surely is having a great time flaunting one outfit after another at the stunning resort town of Cannes. From red, lilac pink, dark purple to pink, Deepika is leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with colours and trying new look each time she makes an appearance in the beautiful French city.

Take a look.

Buy the latest look to experience #LifeAtCannes!

Tint caresse Peach Blossom, La Palette Gold, True match Lumi Rose Powder, Superstar mascara pic.twitter.com/alBzzukwtQ — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

After Deepika won hearts with her first red carpet appearance as L'Oreal paris brand ambassador at the Cannes Film Festival in a dazzling Marchesa gown, we cannot wait to see what she will be wearing for the red carpet later this evening.