Deepika Padukone Nails The Airport Look In Distressed Denims And A Crop Top

One of the most impeccably dressed actors of her generation, B-town diva Deepika, who rose to fame in the West with her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has upped her fashion game with her spot on sartorial choices and stunning appearances at international red carpet events including the New York Fashion Week, Oscar parties, Met Gala and most recently at Cannes.

And so, after taking the fashion world by storm in her stunning Cannes outfits, the B-town beauty is here to stun onlookers with her fabulous airport style.

The gorgeous actor, who has inspired several fashion enthusiasts and left thousands in awe of her beauty and unique fashion selections, arrived at the Mumbai airport in a powder blue crop top from her clothing line All About You, that cinched at the waist, allowing the actress to show off her enviably svelte frame.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the 31-year-old star teamed her top with a pair of high-waist distressed denims and opted for dark brown Chloe high ankle, heeled boots which featured oversized tonal laces, minimal makeup, round sunnies and a delicate neck piece to complete the look.

The actress looked beautiful and elegant in the attire and we are sure that many will be inspired by the way in which she carries herself in the most simplest and basic garments.

Take a look:

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

On the work front Deepika will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.