Deepika Padukone Opts For An All White Ensemble For Ellen DeGeneres Show

First published: January 18, 2017, 4:55 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone has kick-started her Hollywood career with a bang! Her debut film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opened with rave reviews and Deepika managed to impress both - critics nd audiences alike.

The actress, who's creating a wave in the west, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show recently and her stylist decided to surprise her fans by sharing a glimpse of her look fro mthe big night. She shared a picture of Deepika's team and wrote, "SHE DID IT !!!!! @deepikapadukone and her troopers @jayasaha @karishma.prakash on the Ellen show @ellenshow".

The actress chose an all white ensemble and looked drop-dead gorgeous!

SHE DID IT !!!!! @deepikapadukone and her troopers @jayasaha @karishma.prakash on the Ellen show @ellenshow

A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on

Not just her fans and her team, but even Deepika is quite excited about her latest appearance. She shared an image on Instagram and captioned it as, "this just happened... @theellenshow".

this just happened...😊 @theellenshow

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Another picture which has surfaced on the internet shows Deepika's spotless nude makeup!

