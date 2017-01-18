Deepika Padukone Opts For An All White Ensemble For Ellen DeGeneres Show

Deepika Padukone has kick-started her Hollywood career with a bang! Her debut film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opened with rave reviews and Deepika managed to impress both - critics nd audiences alike.

The actress, who's creating a wave in the west, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres Show recently and her stylist decided to surprise her fans by sharing a glimpse of her look fro mthe big night. She shared a picture of Deepika's team and wrote, "SHE DID IT !!!!! @deepikapadukone and her troopers @jayasaha @karishma.prakash on the Ellen show @ellenshow".

The actress chose an all white ensemble and looked drop-dead gorgeous!

Not just her fans and her team, but even Deepika is quite excited about her latest appearance. She shared an image on Instagram and captioned it as, "this just happened... @theellenshow".

Another picture which has surfaced on the internet shows Deepika's spotless nude makeup!