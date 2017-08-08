Deepika Padukone Or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who Pulled Off The Floral Saree Look Better
Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari, they both seem to have an undying love for designer Sabyasachi and his floral sarees.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Deepika Padukone have a unique sense of style and both make distinct fashion choices when it comes to their style game, but the two stars have one thing in common. Love for designer Sabyasachi's creations is what connects them both.
At a recent event in the capital, actress Aditi Rao Hydari was seen flaunting a Sabyasachi saree.
The Kaatru Veliyidai star looked ethereal in a hand crafted, hand painted saree which featured pink floral print. The actress look beautiful as she flaunted the traditional Indian attire which she teamed with a gold-sequined blouse. The star had her tresses tied in a ponytail with center parting and chose to go without accessories except for a pair of teardrop danglers. She kept her makeup minimal with a just a dash of light pink on her lips and some eye-makeup.
While the actress's dewy makeup looked refreshing, the confidence with which was pulled off the outfit struck a perfect balance with elegance and dreamy. Take a look.
Credit: @Aditi Rao Hydari
Incidentally, earlier this year, B-town beauty Deepika Padukone too wore a similar saree from the atelier of Sabyasachi.
Deepika oozed sophistication, charm, and grace and looked radiant in the Sabyasachi saree which was the designer's Udaipur collection. Her dimpled smile added to the attire as she posed happily for shutterbugs. Take a look.
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
And even though the two attires look similar, Deepika's saree had a gold-sequinned border whereas Aditi's had a plain satin border. Also, the print are different. Deepika's saree featured bigger and bolder floral prints than Aditi's. In fact, the two stars even teamed their ensembles differently. While Deepika opted for a pink brocade blouse, Aditi paired her saree with a gold-sequinned blouse.
The way how the two celebs were styled also differed greatly. While Deepika wore a golden choker, heavy earrings and applied a winged-eye makeup, Aditi on the other hand went minimal both for her makeup and accessories.
We think both carried off the look to perfection. What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
