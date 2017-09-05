Deepika Or Aishwarya: Who Wore The Red Sabyasachi Saree Better?
It isn't easy to pull off a red saree, but these two beauties - Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - looked like a dream in the Sabyasachi attire.
(Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone/ Yogen Shah)
Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are as much actresses as they are fashionistas. The latter, crowned Miss World in 1994, has been a source of fashion inspiration for many for more than three decades, while Deepika, who completed a decade in the Hindi film industry this year, has carved her own niche and time and again proved that she has innate fashion and style sensibilities.
The two beauties, who are known for their inspirational and on point fashion selections, seem to have developed a liking for designer Sabyasachi's latest collection.
While we have often spotted both Deepika and Aishwarya sporting sarees by the distinguished designer, this time, the two actresses were snapped in Sabyasachi's red sarees from the same collection. And although the sarees were completely different in look and feel, the two divas opted for the same color from the designer's line.
Sabyasachi himself took to Instagram to share pictures of the two who are seen wearing red sarees from his line titled 'The Heritage Collection'.
While Deepika is seen posing for a photoshoot, sporting a red Benarasi saree with gold zari work featuring a heavy border, Aishwarya on the other hand was snapped attending the Ganpati festival at the Lalbaugcha Raja temple wearing ‘the sabyasachi red' matka saree embroidered with hand-cut metal sequins.
While Deepika completed her look with statement necklace, earrings, a ring, bindi, low bun and a dash of bold red on her lips, Aishwarya opted for statement earrings, hair neatly tied in a bun with centre parting, gajra on her tresses, traditional bangles, red lips and a bindi to round off her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
We loved the way both the actresses pulled off the traditional Indian six yards wonder. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
