Deepika Padukone Responds To Criticism On Her Met Gala Red Carpet Appearance

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone may not have been able to impress the fashion critics in the West, but the actress says as long as she is confident and comfortable in her clothes, she is not bothered about the reviews.

The 31-year-old Bollywood star, who recently received a cold response for her Met Gala appearance, says deciding a look is a team effort and it is not necessary that their choice will always work.

"I think it's all collective effort, it's a teamwork. Like, how we work in films as a team, it's the same.

"Sometimes you might like what I wear and sometimes you might not like what I wear. And that's totally OK. I am not dressing for you my (reporter) love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun nothing else matters," says Deepika.

The actress believes the opportunity to attend a prestigious event like the Met Gala holds more importance than the clothes.

"I have always looked at things as opportunities and what you make of those opportunities. I am sure for Priyanka and me, the opportunity is not about what we are wearing but the privilege of being there at such a big event," she says.

Deepika says the intention is to always have fun whether it is about what you are wearing or the event you are attending.

"The only time I would truly be concerned would be when my mother or my girlfriends give me flak for something I wore that's the time I will allow any comment to enter my life," she adds.

Deepika was talking on the sidelines of L'Oreal press conference here.

The actress will be making her Cannes red carpet debut this year and says she is proud to represent the country at the film festival.

"It's the same feeling when you are an athlete, you are in the national team and are representing the country. It's a similar feeling.

"As far as Cannes specifically is concerned, there is a beauty aspect to being a woman and with being an actor there is a film aspect to it. It's the best of both worlds," she adds.

Deepika says she would love to take tips from festival regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"I have always liked the way she conducts herself. She has represented not just the brand but India beautifully. If I end up seeing her there, of course I will," she says.

The actress says her team has already started working on her looks for the festival.

"I think the focus is too much on clothes. As women we enjoy getting ready but events are stressful and it's is all about having fun," she says