Deepika Padukone's 'RK' Tattoo Is Still There, Here's Proof

'What's done can't be undone'. Such is also the case with tattoos that one gets inked after much thought and bearing a significant amount of pain.

We are talking about actress Deepika Padukone's much talked about 'RK' tattoo on the nape of her neck which mysteriously disappeared in a recent photograph shared on social media where L'Oreal, the brand Deepika is representing at Cannes 2017 as global brand ambassador, was marketing her debut appearance at the festival.

Deepika Padukone for L'Oreal Paris Cannes Collection. #deepikapadukone#lorealmakeup#lorealparis#global#brandambassador#stunning#awesome#beautyqueen#beautiful#bae#hot#chic#trendy#flawless#perfect#eyes#makeup#hair#instafashion#instalook#picoftheday#potd A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 4, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

In fact, Deepika's tattoo is also invisible in a recent Bangladeshi ad that the B-town beauty featured in.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 10, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

#DeepikaPadukone @deepikapadukone in a #Sabyasachi #Sari for her new Bangladesh #Lux television commercial. Styled by @shaleenanathani #HandCraftedInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 9, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

But to everyone's surprise, when the ravishing Xander's Cage star made an appearance on the Met Gala 2017 and the Cannes 2017 red carpet, the tattoo was very much visible.

#metgala2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 3, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

We are not sure if it was intentionally removed by using Photoshop or if it was camouflaged by makeup, the famous tattoo wasn't visible when the actress, who donned a beautiful Sabyasachi saree in the ad, featured on it.

But Deepika's recent photographs from the Cannes 2017 prove that the tattoo is here to stay and she has no qualms in flaunting it.

The 31-year-old actress got the 'RK' initials tattooed when she was dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. And it was one of the most talked about topics when the two were in a relationship. The two actors later parted ways.

Despite their breakup, both Ranbir and Deepika share a great bond and have been seen together in movies including Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Here are some photos of Deepika flaunting her 'RK' tattoo at Cannes 2017.

Deepika looking glamourous in a bottle green Brandon Maxwell gown on Dy two of the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival.

A post shared by RANBIR ❤️ DEEPIKA (@_ranbirdeepika_) on May 18, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati whereas actor Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif is slated for release this year.