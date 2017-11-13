Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor Steal The Show At GQ Fashion Nights 2017
Padmavati co-stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor turn heads at the Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights held in Mumbai.
(Photo: Actress Deepika Padukone and actor Shahid Kapoor at Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights 2017/ Yogen Shah)
It was raining stars (literally) at the third edition of Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights that was held over a span of two days at the Taj Land's End in Mumbai.
With India's leading designers including Rajesh Pratap Singh, Arjun Khanna, Gaurav Gupta and others showcasing the best in men's style and fashion, the event was a much sought-after one with several Bollywood personalities in attendance.
While a host of celebrities including actor Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Vidyut Jamwal and Radhika Apte turned showstoppers for different designers at the two-day event and lit up the ramp with their appearances, it was Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor who brought the evening to a spectacular finish by turning muse for designer Gaurav Gupta, who was showcasing his inaugural line of menswear.
Shahid looked dapper, edgy and chic all at the same time in the Gaurav Gupta garment which was part of the 'Diamond Demons' collection which the designer showcased at the event.
(Photo: Actor Shahid Kapoor turns showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta at Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights 2017/ Yogen Shah)
(Photo: Actor Shahid Kapoor turns showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta at Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights 2017/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Deepika Padukone too was snapped at the event.
The B-town beauty, who looked breathtaking in a shimmer Sabyasachi saree, flaunting her well-toned abs and putting on her trademark dimpled smile, came to support her Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor. The actress was seen cheering him on excitedly as he brought the evening to a glamourous finish.
Dressed in a classic Sabyasachi tulle skirt and blouse hand-embroidered with antique crystals along with a georgette trail dupatta clinched at the waist with the house signature tiger head studded belt, the actress paired the look with elegant earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection made with 9.6 carat uncut diamonds and set in 22k gold.
(Photo: Actress Deepika Padukone at Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights 2017/ Yogen Shah)
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
While each star looked amazing in their own right, clearly it was Padmavati co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who stole the show with their glam avatar on Day 2 of the event.
What do you think of their looks? Tell us in the comments section below.
