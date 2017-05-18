Deepika Padukone Slays In A Brandon Maxwell Gown At Cannes 2017

If you thought actress Deepika Padukone's Cannes red carpet look couldn't get any better after she dazzled in a jewel toned, sheer maroon Marchesa gown on Day 1, well she just proved you wrong. The actress chose to go even more glamorous for her red carpet appearance on Day 2 of the esteemed Cannes event.

Deepika who sported an emerald green Brandon Maxwell one-shoulder gown with a long train looked like a dream in the ensemble. The 31-year-old star aptly teamed her stunning outfit with heels by Chloe Gosselin and accessories by de Grisogono. Her makeup included L'Oreal's color riche moist mat beige couture for the lips, lumi highlighter liquid in gold for the face and lumi powder in gold (for highlighter), le smoky smudged in antique green eyeshadow and superstar mascara for the eyes.

Deepika's high bun and statement earrings, a bracelet and risque thigh-high slit looked just perfect on her.

The 31-year-old actress, who walked the Cannes red carpet in the capacity of L'Oreal Paris's global brand ambassador, is turning out to be a true style diva, pulling off some of the best outfits from her wardrobe with elan.

The dazzling diva exudes charm and elegance and has the looks that could bewitch anyone.

The gorgeous beauty truly looked phenomenal in her impressive garment.

Deepika's fashion choices, be it her recent Met Gala 2017 satin slip gown or outfits that she has sported over all these years that she has been in the industry, have always managed to impress fashion connoisseurs. And as far as this particular look of hers is concerned, Deepika proved that no one can do style better than her!

The beautiful actress is leaving no stone unturned in creating a strong style statement at Cannes and she looked nothing less than a goddess in her classy ensemble as she walked down the red carpet on Thursday. Take a look.

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 18, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Exquisite make up and hair ☑️

Elegant outfit ☑️

and with all this elan, ready to stun the red carpet again! @deepikapadukone #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/SmdUtT3QvV — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

Deepika's Makeup decode: Lips: Color Riche Moist Mat Beige couture, Face: Lumi highlighter liquid in gold #LifeAtCannes #DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/Ol5K356rJe — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

Earlier in the day Deepika was seen flaunting her curves in a bright yellow, body-hugging, pencil-fit midi dress and she looked like a ray of sunshine in the mesmerising French resort town of Cannes.

(Photo: Genesis Burson-Marsteller)

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 18, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 18, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

For her second look on Day 2 Deepika sported a pretty pink Balenciaga dress and enjoyed her time at the L'Oreal beauty studio and had a gala time at the beautiful Cannes beach with actress Elle Fanning.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 18, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 18, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 18, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone fan club ❤ (@deepikafans.page) on May 18, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

We loved all of Deepika's outfits that she sported in the last two days. What your your thought on her choice of ensembles, let us know in the comments section below.