Deepika Padukone Slays In A Sabyasachi Outfit At Padmavati 3D Trailer Launch Event
With her simple yet modish fashion choice, Deepika Padukone made sure that she leaves the fashion police impressed and gives enthusiasts some style inspiration.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Official Instagram account of Shaleena Nathani)
From leaving audiences in awe with her detailed and stunning ensembles in Padmavati to pulling off beautiful and elegant sarees with panache, actress Deepika Padukone has been on a slaying spree, flaunting her confident personality and impressive sartorial choices one public appearance at a time.
On one hand, while the Padmavati star recently stunned onlookers at the Marathi Filmfare Awards night in a Sabyasachi saree that had pink and green flower embellishments and a trail to add a little bit of drama to the outfit, on the other, she raised the glamour quotient by opting for another amazing creation from the atelier of the designer for the 3d trailer launch of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama on Tuesday.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika opted for a Sabyasachi monochrome churidar kurta with gold detailing and paired it with a black matching dupatta.
The B-town beauty looked classic, graceful yet stylish in the well-fitted sleeveless black kurta which she teamed with silver footwear and statement Amrapali earrings. A sleek low bun with neat center-parting, nude makeup, a dash of light pink on the lips and a bindi accentuated the diva's look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Going by earlier reports -- that for Padmavati promotions and for all events related to the film, Deepika will only sport traditional Indian outfits to keep up with the image of the role she essays in the movie -- this time too, the actress showed up wearing an Indian outfit.
With her simple yet modish fashion choice, Deepika made sure that she leaves the fashion police impressed and gives enthusiasts some style inspiration.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is slated for release on December 1.
On one hand, while the Padmavati star recently stunned onlookers at the Marathi Filmfare Awards night in a Sabyasachi saree that had pink and green flower embellishments and a trail to add a little bit of drama to the outfit, on the other, she raised the glamour quotient by opting for another amazing creation from the atelier of the designer for the 3d trailer launch of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama on Tuesday.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika opted for a Sabyasachi monochrome churidar kurta with gold detailing and paired it with a black matching dupatta.
The B-town beauty looked classic, graceful yet stylish in the well-fitted sleeveless black kurta which she teamed with silver footwear and statement Amrapali earrings. A sleek low bun with neat center-parting, nude makeup, a dash of light pink on the lips and a bindi accentuated the diva's look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
Going by earlier reports -- that for Padmavati promotions and for all events related to the film, Deepika will only sport traditional Indian outfits to keep up with the image of the role she essays in the movie -- this time too, the actress showed up wearing an Indian outfit.
With her simple yet modish fashion choice, Deepika made sure that she leaves the fashion police impressed and gives enthusiasts some style inspiration.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is slated for release on December 1.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 31st October 1987: Chetan Sharma Registers First World Cup Hat-trick
- Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign