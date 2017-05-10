Delhi Art Slam, A Platform For Young Art Aficionados To Showcase Their Work

In a one of its kind afternoon, Delhi-ites got together on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the magic that art is. With the backdrop of mesmerising Hauz Khas fort and the sound of a riveting lake by the side, various artists, art lovers and aficionados, from all walks of life and age no bar, united to bring their creations out in the open at Delhi Art Slam.

"Art can't be kept hidden in our journals and in galleries, it needs to come out into spaces, in parks and metros and roads and cafes," said Isha Yadav, founder of Delhi Art Slam.

Image: Delhi Art Slam

"Our aim is to create a collective that fits better and well, in the contemporary, by making, selling, and becoming art. All art is sent by, for and of the people and could be up for sale at their discretion," she said.

The summer afternoon had in store for visitors a modelled art gallery - a fine curation of everything visual - mainly illustrations, sculptures, photography, wall arts, diary arts and fine arts plus a live art therapy session and a performance act. From fine pieces of human portraits to aesthetically sound photographs - the makeshift gallery made for a sight to behold.

Image: Delhi Art Slam

While one may have attended poetry and soul slams, the concept of art slam is yet to become a rage. When asked the idea behind calling it a slam and not a mere exhibition, Yadav pointed out that while she personally believes art to be a tool to explore and revolt over issues, a 'slam' also "creates that space, that stage for art to create its own dialogue."

"People need to see it everywhere. It has to create that discomfort, that hit-in-the-gut. Art is not only visual, art talks and talks loudly. When artists come under one roof, bring their art and co-curate the gallery, I think it speaks a lot for the whole community. This would bring together, both the creator and the bearer of the look, into a healthy interaction."

While she lauded the spoken word revolution of the poetry slam culture, she also made clear that art won't be left behind. "We've heard the revolution will be painted and we're preparing for it," she said.

Image: Delhi Art Slam

When asked about art being a monopoly of elitist culture, she rightly rued about the lack of modern art galleries and brought to limelight the struggles of new-age artists.

"Art, as I've learnt, is an expensive hobby and the most exploited indulgence. There are very few art galleries in the city with old outdated structures, and hardly include the contemporary visual. The new age artists continues to struggle to make a name, lack a fraternity that he can call 'home'."

She further emphasised that at Delhi Art Slam, they aren't competing but only collaborating with each other. She made clear that no academic affiliation or a degree in art is required for an aficionado to take up the stage.

Image: Delhi Art Slam

"We're trying to localise the concept of art gallery and exhibition into a home, so it doesn't stay elitist anymore," she added.

This might be one of the many significant firsts in the capital, but the thought of making art more accessible has been existent for quite some time now. And the testimony to that, is the art revolution, taking over our streets. Many artists - both national and international - have often collaborated with residents to rework their buildings' exteriors. Thus, making a pretty loud sound for the otherwise deaf ears of wasted public spaces.