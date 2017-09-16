Delhi International Jazz Fest to Take Stage Next Weekend

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a three-day international jazz festival that will witness the convergence of French, Israeli, Korean, Mexican and Spanish artists in Delhi.The September 23-25 gala at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri "will feature performances of seven international and three Indian jazz groups", ICCR Director General Riva Ganguly Das said on Friday."ICCR believes that music can play a key role in engaging in creative dialogue with other nations. Festivals like these help us in understanding cultures of other countries and also gives opportunity to our own people to interact with world class performers," she said.