Delhi Pet Trade Fair To Introduce Wide Range Of New Products

New Delhi: The 9th India International Pet Trade Fair (IIPTF), a three-day event from February 17-19, for the first time will have products related to small mammals and aqua apart from canine products.

This fair is touted as India's largest pet event and the only trade fair for pets in South Asia.

"IIPTF will be holding various activities for pets and pet owners. This year, IIPTF will focus on spreading awareness amongst pet parents and introduce a wide range of products curated for pet health and wellness," the organisers said in a statement.

"Besides canine products, exhibitors will have other products related to feline, aqua, equine, and small mammals," it added.

The exhibitors will also showcase a wide range of items related to the pet industry including food, health, accessories, clothing, and toys.

IIPFT will spread awareness about the new entrants in pet industry which include online apps for retailing items and pet security gears.