Demi Lovato Teams With Fabletics For A Capsule Activewear Collection

The multitalented American artist adds another string to her bow by teaming up with the activewear label co-created by Kate Hudson, Fabletics, for a capsule collection. A portion of proceeds from the collection will support the brand's ongoing partnership with the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign.

Fabletics isn't doing things by halves for its first collaboration since the brand's launch, signing up the American actress, singer and model, Demi Lovato.

The "Give Your Heart A Break" singer has helped design an entire activewear collection, available in a wide range of sizes, suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

"So proud to share that I've partnered with Fabletics, a company that has always supported inclusiveness, to design activewear that will make you feel amazing inside and out!" said Demi Lovato on Instagram.

Part of the collection -- comprising leggings and tops -- will be limited edition, available from mid-May 2017. The full range of tops, leggings, jackets and other items goes on sale from August.

The "Demi Lovato for Fabletics" collection will be available online and in selected stores in eight countries worldwide.