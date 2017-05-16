Design Carnival Gives Canvas To Entrepreneurs In Jaipur

A design carnival, where renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra inaugurated an incubation centre named ‘Canvass for budding entrepreneurs, saw a showcase of an array of innovative ideas and creative expressions here.

The two-day festival which ended on Sunday, created an interactive space that engaged intellectuals, creative aspirants, and budding talents from the country.

Malhotra said in a statement: "I am amazed at the creativity and the abundance of talent that is displayed here at the Design Carnival in Jaipur. The crafts and exhibits that we have here are indeed refreshing and thought provoking. The Canvass, their incubation centre, is also a great step to boost entrepreneurship in the fashion industry."

Activities included residency workshops on Make and Learn Toys, Lime Jaali and Ply Split Braiding, coupled with innovative demonstrations such as Tangalia, Patwa, Meenakari, Blacksmithy and Jaipur Rugs.

The festival entailed a display of some ingenious projects from budding designers of Pearl Academy's School of Design as well as school of fashion, styling and textiles.

Some of the design projects included a concept to create a training and outreach centre that aids young adults suffering with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and who are struggling with the transition into society after high school.

The Academy also hosted two panel discussions called ‘The Conversation' with industry experts and professionals.