1-min read

Designer Anita Dongre Cannot Wait To Meet Belgian Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde wore the tree of life dress from Dongre's line.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 2:28 PM IST
Image: A file photo of Anita Dongre
Anita Dongre is looking forward to meeting Queen Mathilde of Belgium who is visiting India with her husband King Phillipe. The designers say she is excited to discuss some of the common interest issues like "women's empowerment" with her. King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde arrived here on November 5 on a week-long state visit to India. This is the royal couple's first visit to India since King Phillipe's ascension to the throne in 2013.

Anita, whose creation was sported on Queen during one of her appearances, told IANS: "I look forward to meeting her over lunch this Friday and discuss common interest issues such as women's empowerment and sustainability. I admire her philanthropic work immensely."

Queen Mathilde wore the tree of life dress from Dongre's line. Previously Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wore the designer's creation for one of her outings in India back in April 2016.
