Designer Brand Ashagautam To Bring Back Sari Festival In Capital

Designer brand ashagautam is coming back with a second edition of a sari festival, exhibiting the latest amalgamation of Indian handloom weaves adopted from various clusters of India.

This time, the focus of the festival will be on inter-state weaving, a combination of weaves from different states to bring forward unusual weaves that lend a different aesthetic to the garments.

"The brand philosophy has always revolved around art and craft and we constantly strive to bring forth the art and culture of various Indian states and clusters through their collections," designer Gautam Gupta told IANS.

Delhi-based designer Asha Gupta is known for her bespoke bridal couture. She established her label Vinayak Couture, now known as ashagautam, in 1998. In 2003, her son Gautam joined the label to retain the essence of his mother's vision and took the brand forward by giving it a contemporary appeal.

Apart from the sari festival, the brand is also working on autumn winter bridal collection in which certain specific fabrics are being crafted to develop the collection. They are working on a bridal collection with Paithani weave. It is expected to be ready by August.